Salman Khan gets relief in Blackbuck pouching case, thanks fans





Superstar Salman Khan heaved a sigh of relief as he got relief in a blackbuck pouching case. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor took to his social media handle to thank fans for their complete support.

On Thursday, the ‘Sultan’ actor appeared before the Jodhpur session court via video conference, for the hearing of his appeal against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case.

The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government against the superstar for allegedly presenting a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the blackbuck poaching case.

Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat said in a statement to ANI, “The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman.”

Salman shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u tooo." His fans showered him with more love. "You should take care of yourself," wrote one. "Ohh handsome uhh rocked," wrote another.

Salman’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told the court that the actor should be forgiven as the affidavit was mistakenly submitted to the court on August 8, 2003.

“The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his license was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the license had gone missing in the court,” Salman’s advocate was quoted as saying to the court during the hearing.

The matter is linked to a case against Salman Khan under the Arms Act, in which the actor was accused of using an expired licence for poaching.