Salman Khan, family test negative for Covid-19





After Salman Khan’s personal driver and two staffers tested positive for coronavirus, Salman Khan and his family has undergone Covid-10 test and by God’s grace the actor and his family tested negative for coronavirus.

“The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19. Tests were conducted on all family members, and the results have come today. They all have tested negative,” the source said.

The ‘Sultan’ actor will shoot for the reality show Bigg Boss 14 on weekends.

“He will shoot for Bigg Boss tomorrow,” the insider added.