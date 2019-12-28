Salman Khan, ex-Iulia Vantur visit Arpita and niece Ayat in hospital





Salman Khan has turned mamu again and the highly thrilled mamu visited sister Arpita and niece Ayat in Hinduja hospital. He was accompanied by his rumoured ex-girlfriend and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. The superstar was spotted in the car with Iulia. Arpita delivered her baby on Bhaijaan’s birthday and Salman is overwhelmed and said it the best birthday gift ever.

During a media intereaction, Salman expressed his feeling of tuning uncle on his birthday, “I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes. I have become mama again, I am an uncle too bas kisike baap nehi bane.”

The newborn is named Ayat and when he was asked about the meaning of the name, he said, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.” According to Salman the name was suggested by his father. He said, “Basically the idea was if I would have a daughter, her name would be this and now we are giving those ‘name’ to these children.”

Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Alvira Khan with her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan with wife Seema Khan and their two children visited Arpita in hospital. Salim Khan was also clicked in his car. Helen too was spotted.