Salman Khan donates 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police





Salman Khan continues to do relief work at this period of coronavirus crisis. The superstar has donated 1 lakh bottles of hand sanitiser to Mumbai Police. The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Chief Minister shared the news. The tweet read, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice.”

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal praised the actor. Rahul wrote: “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept.”

Fans showered love on Salman Khan. One wrote: “Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!”

Another fan wrote: “The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that’s why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love #BeingHuman”

A while back, he transferred fund to 32,000 daily wage workers and helped 90 vertically challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of FWICE.

The superstar had also arranged food for the villagers of his Panvel farmhouse.

On Eid, Salman Khan distributed Eid meal kit to 5000 families via a food truck. It included milk, ghee, vermicelli and dry fruits.