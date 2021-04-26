Salman Khan distributes food to frontline workers, tastes before distributing





Bollywood actor Salman Khan is always known for his humanitarian work and when the country is worst hit by the pandemic how come the ‘Sultan’ actor won’t show his big heart. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor has stepped out to distribute food to 5000 frontline workers like medical and police personnel, BMC workers and cleaners in the city who have been working round the clock to battle Covid-19.

A video has gone viral in which Salman Khan is seen inspecting the packaged meal box and also taste to ensure the quality of food.

This is not the only way the superstar is helping the needy at the time of Covid crisis. Salman Khan revived his food trucks to distribute food kits to the needy. Reportedly, these kits included tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. These food trucks will operate till May 15. Salman’s food truck will run around entire Mumbai but for now distributing food kits in Worli and Juhu areas only.

Our Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to help people in distress during Covid crisis. Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir’s foundation.

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhury also announced on his social media handle that he is opening an “ultra-modern 1000 bed covid hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man.

He wrote on Twitter, he wrote, “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.”