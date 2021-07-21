Salman Khan denies having wife, a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai





Superstar Salman Khan appeared on Arbaaz Khan’smuch-awaited talk show QuickHeal Pinch By Arbaaz Khan on QuPlay's YouTube channel and on the very episode Arbaaz throws some pinching question to his big brother and superstar Salman Khan which are posted by the trollers.

Arbaaz Khan read out some hurting comments, which are posted by the haters on social media. A user commented, "Itne well-settled hue hai, hum apne paisa wapas manng rahe hai", Salman replied he hasn't robbed his money, people buy tickets to watch him act which is his profession. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor also quickly added how he hasn't stolen money but definitely stolen people's hearts.

Another comment read, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"

Salman was shocked to hear this comment, "This is for who?" he said. When Arbaaz assured him that the comment had indeed been directed at him, Salman said in Hindi, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live)."

When asked about the thing on social media that pinches Salman the most he replied how, "The tool of social media has become a platform for trollers. People think saying things in English will make them look cool but in reality are just making a fool of themselves."



Other guests on the show include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.