Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family, Arpita brings Bappa home





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. Pictures of Arpita bringing Ganpati idol home are doing the round on net. Salman Khan is seen arriving with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in Range Rover. Both donned masks.

The celebrations were organized at Sohail Khan’s house. Arpita Khan was seen carrying Ganpati idol in her arms from the truck and entering the house. Alvira Khan, Helen, father Salim Khan were also seen at the celebrations. Arbaaz Khan arrived with girlfriend Georgia Andriani. Actor Daisy Shah and singer Kamaal Khan were also spotted.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the celebration won’t be a huge like every year.