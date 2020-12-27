Salman Khan celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse, guests arrive





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 55th birthday today and the actor rang in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Most of the lockdown period, the ‘Sultan’ actor spend at his farmhouse. On Saturday night, the birthday boy came outside his farmhouse to cut a birthday cake in front of the media who were stationed outside his farmhouse. He was surrounded by his private security guards.

Bhai was dressed in blue formal shirt, and blue jeans. He donned a beard. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan and his close friends were spotted arriving for a private party at his farmhouse.

Wishes also poured in for the Bhaijaan. Jacqueline Fernandez, Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit and many more wished the superstar on his D-day.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day.”

Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy from her debut movie, ‘Maine Pyar Kya’ and captioned it as, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan Always remain special!”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old video of himself singing Salman’s iconic song Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai from the film Saajan to wish Salman Khan on his birthday. While sharing the same, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan.”

Here’s wishing the actor an eventful life ahead!















