Salman Khan back to his Mumbai home from Panvel farmhouse





Just before 4.0 lockdown implemented, superstar Salman Khan returned to his Panvel farmhouse. Confirming the same, a source told a daily, "Salman Khan wanted to spend time with his family, but now he has returned home to his parents."

During his stay at his Panvel farmhouse, the ‘Dabangg’ star distributed rations in the vicinity by tractors and bullock carts. He even shot music videos titled 'Tere Bina’ with Jacqueline Fernandez during his stay.

However, the actor’s representative clarified that Salman is still at his farmhouse and not returned to Mumbai.

The source had also earlier shared, "Salman was to shoot for Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva, in Mumbai till the month-end. But, when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wanted to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat. The only vacation Salman took this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year."

Earlier while talking about living at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman had said in a video, "I was wanting to spend quality time with family, my family was here with me, Arpita, her kids, mummy, all were here. But now they have returned home."