Sajid Khan pays heartfelt tribute to brother Wajid Khan





Music composer Sajid Khan pays emotional tribute to late brother Wajid Khan, who passed away few days back due to kidney failure and Covid-19.

Sharing a video of Wajid in hospital, Sajid wrote, " Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

Sajid also shared a throwback picture of Wajid with him and captioned it as, "People will see you in me my brother always."

“I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar,” Sajid wrote in his post, sharing a picture of the two of them.

Wajid’s death was confirmed by fellow composer Salim Merchant, who’d told PTI on Monday, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Meanwhile, Sajid-Wajid’s close friend and well wisher Salman Khan, had condoled Wajid’s death with a message on social media. “Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace,” Salman had written.