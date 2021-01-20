Sajid Khan flashed his penis and asked me to touch, Sherlyn Chopra





After late Jiah Khan, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has made a serious sexual allegation against filmmaker Sajid Khan. Sherlyn took to her social media handle and opened up about the unpleasant incident. The incident dates back to 2005.

She wrote, ‘When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.’

She added: "He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

"It’s not an accusation but the disclosure of a fact. Our phone records of the past may be checked regarding the same. After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his.."

Sajid Khan has been named in the 2018#MeToo movement after one of his assistants named Saloni Chopra accused him of sexual harassment. Saloni on her Facebook account wrote horrific encounter with Sajid.