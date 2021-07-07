Saira Banu is inconsolable after Dilip Kumar’s demise





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at around 7:30 in the morning in the presence of his team of doctors and his life partner and the love of his life, Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been married for the past 54 years and over these years, the couple stick to each other in thick and thin. Saira took the best care of the 98-year-old actor. She was with him in every moment of Dilip Kumar’s life. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s love story was nothing less than a fairy tale. Only death has separated them.

A senior doctor at P D Hinduja hospital at Khar said that Saira Bano had a team of 10 persons at home to treat him and a mini-ICU set up. He used to be brought to P D Hinduja for blood transfusion when he complained of breathlessness and dialysis.

When the mortal remains of the matinee idol was taken from Hinduja hospital to their residence, Saira Banu seemed heartbroken. In his final journey, Saira Banu was with him.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle.

The ‘Mughal-e-Azam’actor passed away due to prolonged illness. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who treated Kumar, told PTI. Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be performed at 5pm today. His remains will be cremated at the Juhu Cemetery.