Saira Banu dismisses Dilip Kumar’s death hoax, says he is stable





Social media is very fast to spread fake news of someone’s death. No sooner the news of Dilip Kumar’s hospitalization is shared on net, death hoax of the thespian started doing the rounds on net.

Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle to totally dismissed the false news. She wrote, “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah.”

The 98-year-old actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathing problem. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and put on ventilation. Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar is treating Dilip Saab and according to him, Dilip Kumar’s condition is stable.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar paid a visit to the veteran actor. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle and wished him speedy recovery.