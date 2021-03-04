‘Saina’ Teaser: Parineeti Chopra as Sehnal Nehwal plays perfect shot





The teaser of ‘Saina’ starring Parineeti Chopra in the female lead was released today and Parineeti played the perfect shot. She successful stepped into the shoes of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. With the mole on her cheek and short hair, she tried her best to look like Nehwal.

Saina Nehwal wished Parineeti by sharing the poster on her Instagram handle. She wrote a tingue-in-cheek caption that read, “I wish u all the very best my sweet saina ????Great poster @parineetichopra”

The teaser shows Saina’s incredible journey which traverses from childhood to become the number one badminton player in the world. Her hardships, her achievement is all shown in the teaser.

The teaser also gave us a glimpse of Manav Kaur, who plays her coach Pullela Gopichand.

Directed by Amol Gupte, the biopic is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah under the banner of T-Series and Front Foot Pictures.

‘Saina’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26.