Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Babita, Randhir Kapoor visit Kareena, baby in hospital





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Saif shared the good news by issuing a statement and said that the mom and the baby are fine.

Saif with son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor are spotted in the car arriving at the hospital to meet Kareena and the newborn.

During an interview with the Times of India, Randhir said how excited is Taimur, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."













