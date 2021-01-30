Saif-Kareena will be blessed with a baby girl, predicts astrologer





Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child and as the due date is very closer, fans and astrologer started predicting whether the couple will be blessed with a baby girl or it will be a boy again. However, an astrologer has predicted that Saifeena will be blessed with a baby girl. He is the same astrologer who predicted a baby girl for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, which came true.

Fans of the cherished couple also got into prediction. Some predicted girl for the couple while some say it will be a boy. However, only time will say what the couple will have.

Saif and Kareena will welcome their second child in February.

Speaking to Filmfare, the Nawab said that he and Kareena are very excited for the new addition and a bit casual. "Suddenly this guy is going to walk up to me and say 'Hi' and I would be like where what?! Ya, we are being a bit casual about it but we are also very excited," he said.

Saif added that having a second baby is fun but bit "frightening" as well. He said having another baby is a big responsibility but he thinks it is great.

The couple recently moved into their new house which has a bigger space for their two kids.