Saif, Kareena to settle down at Pataudi palace after their second child?





Lately, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi spend some quality time at the Pataudi palace before flying off to Mumbai. Pictures from their stay also did the round on net. Saif expressed his desire to settle down at the Pataudi palace after the birth of their second child.

The Nawab revealed that Taimur always has a great time at the palace. “It was fun watching Taimur play hide-and-seek among the trees, and feed squirrels biscuits. He’s developing country interests and is no longer scared of bugs, lizards, or the black ants, that he now watches run up his arm with wonder,” he said.

“I can, and it would be a good life. I’d garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It’s what I have been doing for the longest time.”

He added that they eed to fly to Mumbai only for work commitments, Saif said, “And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around,” the actor added.

Saif further stated that he along with his mother Sharmila Tagore have also started a family trust, ‘Pataudi Trust’ to help the local community.

Saif Ali Khan also cleared all the rumours of buying back the Pataudi Palace and said, “My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”