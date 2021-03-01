Saif-Kareena to keep their baby away from the public eye





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child on February 21 and since then fans and media persons are longing to get a glimpse of the baby boy but the new parents dropped the plan to introduce their baby to the world. Earlier, reports suggest about Saifeena’s plan to introduce their baby via virtual platform but a friend of the Nawab denied any such possibility.

“This is just desktop conjecture. Media hounds know that anything on Taimur’s brother will sell. So they make up harmless stories about Saif and Kareena and their baby, when in fact they’ve decided to keep Son No 2 completely out of the public eye,” says the friend.

“You won’t see Taimur’s sibling in public. In fact when he’s a little older he won’t be exposed the public glare the way Taimur was. I think Kareena and Saif have learnt their lesson. The more you give into media hunger for you children’s pictures the more they haunt you. So yeah, Baby No 2 won’t be seen playing/painting/whatever,” reveals the friend.

Since the birth of the child, family members, close friends of the couple has been visiting their house. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor often makes a round.

Saif and Kareena have not yet named their child.