Saif, Kareena, Taimur to spend Diwali in Dharamshala





Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview revealed her Diwali plans. She said that she will be joining Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala where he is already shooting for a film. The 40-year-old will be heading to Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

"Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine," TOI quoted Kareena as saying just a few days ahead of Diwali.

Usually, the family flies to Switzerland or London during vacation but this year due to pandemic they put the pland on hold and decided to spend Diwali in the hill station.

"It's been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great," Kareena said in her interview.

When asked about how exactly they are going to celebrate the festival of lights, Kareena said, "We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up her portion of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Kareena and Saif are expecting her second child and the actress is in her second trimester of pregnancy.