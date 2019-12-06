Saif, Kareena, Kunal, Soha enjoy holiday at Pataudi Palace





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu are currently enjoying holiday at Pataudi palace. The foursome posed together for camera and Kunal shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

“Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight”, he captioned the photo.

As Christmas is knocking the door, Soha Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of decoration of the Pataudi palace. Christmas tree is decked with bells, lights. 'Happy Holidays', Soha captioned the decoration of garden.

Saif and Kareena with their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi often visits the palace and spend quality time together.

Saif in a recent interview revealed that he had to buy it back from a hotel chain after the demise of his father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

“People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father [Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi] died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted [the palace] back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money!” he told Mid-Day. The actor added that he purchased Pataudi Palace with the money that he earned from films.



