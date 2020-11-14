Saif-Kareena celebrates Diwali in Dharamshala, Malaika joins them

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 14th November 2020,09:11


Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala and their close pals Malaika Arora joined the couple. Jacqueline Fernandez also celebrated with Saif and Bebo.

For the occasion, Bebo was dressed comfortably in a white salwar kameez teamed with red dupatta and bindi. While Malaika Arora donned a golden outfit. This morning, Bebo shared a boomerang video with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan around a bonfire. She captioned the clip, “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.” 

Bebo even shared a ‘morning view’ from Dharamshala. Posting Saif’s picture, she wrote, “My morning view in Dharamshala.”

Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for 'Bhoot Police' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kareena and Taimur joined them.

malaika arora
saif ali khan


