Saif, Kareena all set to move into their new home





Before welcoming their second child, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new home which they have purchased few years ago.

Kareena partied with her girl gang before bidding adieu to her present residence, Fortune Heights which is in Bandra.

Sharing picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Malika Bhatt and of course Karishma Kapoor from their night-out, the preggers wrote, “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories… on to the next… to the new beginnings

PS: #Fortune you have been kind”

Randhir Kapoor opened up about Saifeena’s new abode, he told TOI, “Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet.”

Saif and Kareena’s new home will have an extensive library as Saif loves reading, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery for their two kids, spacious rooms. The designs of their new abode has been done by designer Darshini Shah, who earlier designed the couple’s Fortune Heights’ home.

In few weeks, Saif and Kareena will welcome their second child. They have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.