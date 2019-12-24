Saif-Kareena, Alia-Ranbir, Karan Johar at Rani Mukherji’s Christmas party





Rani Mukherji hosted a Christmas party at her residence and it was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan and others.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor was clicked in the car arriving for the bash. Ayan Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar arrived in their respective cars.

Shahrukh is seen hooked to his phone dressed in blue sweater and light blue jeans. Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen with Rani Mukherji in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ looked dapper in blue jeans shirt and pant. He is seen holding a gift.

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived together for the bash. The ‘Raazi’ actor looked gorgeous in a yellow floral dressed while Ranbir wore a black T-shirt and jeans.

Karisma Kapoor was dressed in a printed one shoulder dress. She tied her hair in a ponytail and donned pink lips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a black sequined top with spaghetti sleeves. She tied her hair in a bun. Karan Johar is spotted in a monochrome outfit and spectacles. Aryan Khan was also invited, he was dressed in a black sweatshirt and jeans.

















