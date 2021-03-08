Saif Ali Khan trolled for taking COVID-19 vaccine at 50





Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is 50 and he gets the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. After the photos of the Nawab coming out of the vaccination centre surfaced on net, he is flooded with comments. Netizens wondered why the actor got the jab even he is not 60.

One user wrote, “How did he get it when the elderly are still in the queue?” Another user post, “Is he 60 plus?”

“What’s the use of getting vaccinated and not being able to stop wearing the mask?” a netizen asked, while yet another user made a hilarious punch, “Now he is Safe, and not Saif.”

However, some impressed with Saif's move. An Instagram user stated, “I mean…Woaaa!!”. Another user wrote, "Good job Saif Bhai!!"

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in the pipeline.