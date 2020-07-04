Saif Ali Khan, Taimur step out to enjoy Mumbai rains





Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi stepped out during monsoon rain. The father-son duo wants to enjoy Mumbai rains and so stepped out during conronavirus pandemic.

The little one donned a bright yellow jacket seems to be guarding him from rains teamed with waterproof boots and pants.

On the other hand, Saif sports a grey coloured T-shirt and white pyjama. He wrapped a bandana on his face to protect from coronavirus spread. In fact, Taimur too was wearing a breathing mask to stay safe amid the pandemic.