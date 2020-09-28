Saif Ali Khan refuses to help daughter Sara Ali Khan in drug case





Sara Ali Khan was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. She was questioned about her relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her involvement in Bollywood drug angle.

Saif is very miffed with Sara and he refused to help his 25-year-old daughter in the drug case. The Nawab is also furious with ex-wife Amrita Singh because she is responsible for Sara’s upbringing and career decision. Saif dissociated himself from all those things and left for Delhi with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress was interrogated by NCB for almost 4 hours. She accepted smoking cigarette but refused drugs intake. Sara said that drinks were served at parties. Sara refuted Riya Chakraborty's allegation that she had taken high doses of drugs during the shooting of the film 'Kedarnath'.

Sara confessed to the NCB that she was dating him and also explained the reason of their break-up. Sara also told NCB the reason for the breakup from Sushant. Sara told that Sushant was not loyal in this relationship.