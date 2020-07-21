Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Taimur to move to a bigger apartment





Saif Ali Khan is utilizing the free time to oversee the renovation work of their new apartment which is larger than the present apartment. The family will move into to a bigger apartment, situated opposite to their current residence. Saif will give his old flat for rent.

On being asked why he was regularly spotted outside his house, Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”

When Saif was asked why they were spotted without mask with Taimur and Kareena at the Marine Drive, he told the tabloid, “That was the only time we went out and took Tim along because he'd been locked in for around three months. We had our masks on, but the promenade looked so deserted, so we took them off. But as soon as we saw that there were people around and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away.”