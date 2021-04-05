Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s second baby’s picture out





Veteran actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shared the second child of Saif and Kareena. The picture took the internet with storm.

Randhir Kapoor shared a collage of the two pictures of babies. The first one appeared to be little Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and the second one is of the second child. The little munchkin was dressed in a light-coloured t-shirt and the baby had a light brown hair, dark coloured eyes.

When Randhir realised his mistake, it later deleted the post.

Kareena and Saif blessed with a second child on February 21st. Randhir Kapoor, who turned nana for the second time wrote, "Yes, Kareena has given birth to a baby boy today morning. We are overjoyed. Both the mother and baby are doing well. We are at Breach Candy hospital."

The couple released a statement after the child’s birth, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

In August last year, Saifeena announced the news of the second baby. They said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”