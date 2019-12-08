Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur reaches Jodhpur





Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi reached Jodhpur to ring in Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday. The family was clicked while exiting the airport. Saif carried their son in his arms as they made their way out of the airport.

The Nawab as usual dressed in a kurta pyjama and sports a specs while Taimur wore a boot like his mom.

On the work front, Kareena is shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan and her next release is ‘Good Newwz’.









