Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to welcome second child in February





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child and the due date of the expected mommy is very close. The couple will welcome their second child in February.

Speaking to Filmfare, the Nawab said that he and Kareena are very excited and a bit casual. "Suddenly this guy is going to walk up to me and say 'Hi' and I would be like where what?! Ya, we are being a bit casual about it but we are also very excited," he said.

Saif added that having a second baby is bit "frightening" as well. He said having another baby is a big responsibility but he thinks it is great. Saif and Kareena are looking forward to their second child running around the house soon. They already have a four-year-old child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and the new addition will add a load of fun along with responsibility.

The couple recently moved into their new house which has a bigger space for their two kids.