Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur step out of home





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi stepped out of their home for stroll.

The three of them were masked. Bebo was dressed in casual while Saif was dressed in white kurta, pyjama and the little one was seen in a red T-Shirt and blue shorts with a black mask.

Last month, when lockdown was eases the Pataudi family, they were seen trolling along Marine Drive. Kareena and Taimur donned a mask while Saif is seen without mask. The picture of their evening walk is going viral.

The Nawab was trolled for not wearing mask.. “Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example,” read a comment. “For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag,” read another comment.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen jogging inside her building compound.







