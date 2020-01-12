Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur back from Switzerland vacation





After ringing in New Year in Switzerland, Saif Ali Khan is back to Mumbai with his actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. The Pataudi family was clicked at the airport on Sunday.

While Saif was dressed in a pink shirt paired with a navy blue sleeveless bomber jacket and black pants, Kareena nails the airport look in a chic black pantsuit paired with black glass. Taimur looked cute in a blue T-shirt and jeans. Saif was carrying Taimur in his arms.

Saifeena celebrated New Year in Switzerland with Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal. They all had a whale of time together in the foreign land. Anushka Sharma shared a group photo captioning, ‘Happy New Year’ with star and heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is high on professional life. Her new release ‘Good Newwz’ has done a marvelous business at the box-office. While Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next release, ‘Jawaani Janemaan’.



