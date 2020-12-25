Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor host Christmas dinner bash





After a fun-filled Kapoors Christmas lunch, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kaoor Khan hosted a private Christmas party. Preggers Bebo looked gorgeous in an one-shoulder gown.

The dinner was attended by Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawala, and others.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture from the celebration. She captioned the post, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people"

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They welcomed their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in 2016 and announced Kareena’s second pregnancy in August. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. While Saif's has Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush, and Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline.