Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Taimur walk along Marine Drive





Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi are seen trolling along Marine Drive. Kareena and Taimur donned a mask while Saif is seen without mask. The picture of their evening walk is going viral.

The Nawab is trolled for not wearing mask.. “Thats sad Saif Ali khan shud not skip wearing mask ... Setting wrong example,” read a comment. “For celebrities .. wearing sunglasses is still priority instead of mask , that too in city with highest no. Of cases .. thts called Deadly swag,” read another comment.

Kareena is seen in black and white printed dress with her hair tied in a messy bun. Saif is seen in his usual white kurta pyjama and Taimur is in a light t-shirt and shorts.

A day ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen jogging inside her building compound.