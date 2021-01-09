Saif Ali Khan goes on paternity leave as Kareena preps to deliver





Saif Ali Khan will enact the role of Raavan in ‘Adipurush’ and the actor will join the cast and the crew of the film in March as Kareena Kapoor Khan is very close to deliver their second child. The actor is currently on paternity leave. Months before delivering their second child, saif Ali Khan wants to spend some quality time with her pregnant wifey.

Confirming the news, filmmaker Om Raut told BT, “Saif sir and Prabhas have been prepping for the film extensively for the last three-four months. At this moment, my team is excited for the shoot to commence. They are preparing the final schedule. From where I see it, Saif sir is on paternity leave and will join the shoot sometime in March this year. It’s a deep, extensive story. We plan to shoot all the way up to August.”

In an interview, Bebo revealed how she broke the news of second pregnancy to Saif. She told Zoom, “Unfortunately in my house there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together.”

Bebo is working differently during her second pregnancy. During her first pregnancy, she ate a lot to gain weight but this time she preferred to eat healthy and stick to the basics.

Bebo said that she is now focussed on getting “the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables.” She said, “Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two.” She told Mid-Day that when she was pregnant with Taimur, she “tended to believe the myth that an expecting mother should eat for two.”

Not only Saif Ali Khan is on paternity leave but cricketer Virat Kohli is on paternity leave. His actress wife Anushka Sharma is due in January.