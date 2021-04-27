Saif Ali Khan gets second dose of Covid vaccine shot





Bollywood actor Saf Ali Khan gets the second dose of covid-19 vaccine. The Nawab was spotted exiting a vaccination center in Bandra on Monday morning. Dressed in grey tee and blue demin, the actor was escorted by security personnel.

Saif Ali Khan was first vaccinated in March when people above 60 were eligible to be vaccinated and those above 45 with comorbidities were allowed. He then got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Lately, Madhuri Dixit also got the second dose of vaccine. Madhuri Dixit took to her social media platforms to share a picture of herself getting the jab and wrote, “Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you.”

With increasing covid cases in India, government has allowed everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated.