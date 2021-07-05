‘Sahab theek hain’, Saira Banu updates about Dilip Kumar’s health





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is still in the ICU and his condition is stable and doing well. Saira Banu talked to the paparazzi outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and told them that Dilip Saab is doing fine

In a statement to news agency PTI on Saturday, she said, “Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods.”

The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the Hinduja hospital last week due to complications in his lungs.

In the first week of June also Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized due to the same breathing problem and was discharged on June 11 after successful bilateral pleural effusion procedure.

Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery!