Sagarika Ghatge wishes hubby Zaheer Khan on 42nd birthday





Actress Sagarika Ghatge adorably wishes her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan on 42nd birthday. Sharing a series of picture of the birthday boy, she wrote, “To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you”

Zaheer Khan celebrated 42 today. Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in 2017 and going strong.

Pragya Kapoor, actress Chitrashi Rawat, actress Hazel Keech also shared heartfelt wish to Zaheer.