Sagarika Ghatge’s father passes away at 64





Actress Sagarika Ghagte, who is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan has lost her father. Vijay Ghatge passed away on January 9, 2021. He was 64. The cause of his illness is not yet known.

The actress penned an emotional note while sharing the sad news of her father’s demise.

"Can't believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place. I am feeling a void which will never be filled. Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world. Love you a lot, Daddy. Missing you terribly," Sagarika captioned a series of throwback childhood memories with her father.

Fans and close ones felt comments on Sagarika’s emotional post, "I'm so sorry for your loss," wrote Hazel Keech, who is married to Yuvraj Singh. Actress Vidya Malavade wrote, "Yes my love... you are strong and so very brave! Prayers and much love to you all."

Our deepest condolence!