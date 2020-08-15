‘Sadak 2’ ‘Tum Se Hi’ song: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur share passionate kiss





Despite receiving 8 million dislikes on Youtube, Alia Bhatt has showed positivity and shared a new still from ‘Sadak 2’. The poster shows Alia and Aditya sharing passionate kiss. The scene is from one of the film’s songs called ‘Tum Se Hi’. The couple showed crackling chemistry.

Ankit Tiwari has composed and voiced the song. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

‘Sadak 2’ also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after two decades. The project also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

It is slated to hit Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.