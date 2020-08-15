‘Sadak 2’ Trailer: Alia, Aditya, Sanjay Dutt in an intense romantic thriller





The ‘Sadak 2’ trailer is finally released. Sanjay Dutt is seen in the role of a taxi driver while Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen as lovers. Pooja Bhatt is apparently dead and her frame is hanged on the wall. She seemed to be Dutt’s love interest. Multiple times, Sanjay’s character is seen interacting with Pooja.

After a gap of two decades, Mahesh Bhatt returned as a director.

Makarand Deshpande plays a baddie in the film and his character is almost unrecognizable. The trailer is bit confusing. Alia first boarded Sanjay’s taxi and then headed to her boyfriend Aditya’s destination. She picked him up from there. Sanjay’s two passengers, Alia and Aditya took his services for sometime and then after covering some distance, the trio became a team for a mission to be accomplished.

‘Sadak 2’ trailer is far more complicated then intriguing. Alia and Aditya’s chemistry is engrossing.

The film has been extensively shot in Ooty as well as in Mumbai. ‘Sadak 2’ also features other actors like Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand. Produced by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 will premiere on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.