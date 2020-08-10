‘Sadak 2’ poster: Alia Bhatt ablaze in the first look





Ahead of the release of the trailer of ‘Sadak 2’ on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared the first look of her from the sequel. The poster is a close-up of the ‘Raazi’ actor. She looks into the camera with fire at the backdrop.

With the poster featuring herself, Alia wrote, “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!”

‘Sadak 2’ helmed by Mahesh Bhatt also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay’s character is named Ravi. He donned a rugged look in the poster.

Alia Bhatt captioned Sanjay Dutt’s first look, “Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain”

Aditya Roy Kapur’s first look showed him clean-shaved, happy-go-lucky type of guy. Alia Bhatt captioned the carefree poster of Aditya, “Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal”

Meanwhile, the film will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, due to coronavirus pandemic.