Sachiin Joshi offers his Mumbai hotel as quarantine facility to the BMC





Amidst coronavirus outbreak, actor Sachiin Joshi has offered his hotel to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to convert it to quarantine facility for the COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad. The actor is currently in Dubai but he makes sure that he can do his bit to help the infected people.

Sachiin's Beatle Hotel in Powai is a 36-room property. "Mumbai being a densely populated city, there are not enough hospitals and beds to take measures to save our city. When the BMC approached us for help, we voluntarily agreed to help," Sachiin said.

"We've converted our hotel with the BMC's help into a quarantine facility for travellers," added the actor, who was last seen in Amavas opposite Nargis Fakhri and Mona Singh.

"The entire building and rooms get sanitised regularly with staff equipped with the necessary gear," he said. Sachiin is also donating nutritious food boxes to policemen and municipal workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in India through his Big Brother Foundation.

"I'm glad that our hotel in Powai ‘The Beatle' has been given to the BMC for quarantining people. It's my husband's decision and I respect and support it," said Sachiin's wife Urvashi, adding: "We have been distributing food from our hotel to all officials and people stuck on the road. Our team has been selflessly doing it for almost two weeks now and will continue to give our support till we can."

Apart from Sachiin Joshi Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also offered their 4-storey Bandra office to BMC to convert it to quarantine center.