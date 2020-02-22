‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actress Lovey Sasan delivers a baby boy





Lovey Sasan of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ welcomed a baby boy with her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy. On February 10, 2019, Lovey got married to her Bengaluru based boyfriend in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. They got married according to South Indian rituals in May 2019. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Lovey Sasan had an intimate baby shower ceremony and picture of the ceremony was shared by her husband, "Captions aren’t suitable to describe this feeling." The expected mommy-to-be was dressed in a traditional green outfits and flaunted her baby bump with stunning ornaments. While Koushik looked dapper in a traditional kurta pyjama.

An elated Lovey was quoted saying to BT, “Royce is God’s most special gift to us, and words cannot describe our feeling. We are very thankful to the doctors who ensured that I had an easy delivery.”

Congratulations to the new parents!