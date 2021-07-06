‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actor Rupal Patel admitted to hospital





ActorRupal Patel , who is best known for playing the role of Kokila in Star Plus popular show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ was rushed to the hospital. She has been hospitalized a few weeks ago. Rupal Patel is on the road to recovery and likely to be discharged soon.

“She is fine now…No worries,” Rupal’s husband Radha Krishan Dutt told India Today.

According to a source, the actor is expected to return home in next three or four days.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen playing a cameo in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’. Talking about making a comeback with the sequel after three years, the actor told that she had butterflies in her stomach.

“The day I received my call time for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, I had butterflies in my stomach. I couldn’t sleep the night before the shoot. When I wore the costume and got ready, I was all the more nervous, and didn’t even eat or drink anything. It’s been three years since I played the character. However, as soon as the director said action, I delivered my dialogue ‘Jai Shree Krishna’, and everything miraculously seemed so normal. It was like I never left the character,” Patel said.