Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali name their newborn son Rayaan





On March 26th, Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta were blessed with a baby boy and the ecstatic parents named their son Rayaan.

“Rayaan means gates to heaven. Nirali came up with this name and we immediately locked it. She was very close to her grandmother who passed away two days before the baby was born. So, she decided to call him Rayaan, opening the gates of heaven for our grandmother, into our lives,” Ruslaan shares.

Nirali has delivered a baby boy at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, March 26. The ecstatic father took to Instagram to share pictures of his newborn. Sharing the picture of his baby boy, Ruslaan wrote, “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day,” he wrote.

According to Ruslaan, babies born during difficult times have a greater purpose. “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he wrote.

Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in 2014 after being in a courtship for several years.