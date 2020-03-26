Ruslaan Mumtaz, wife Nirali Mehta welcome a baby boy





Television actor Ruslaan Mumtaz turned father. His wife Nirali Mehta has delivered a baby boy at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, March 26. The ecstatic father actor took to Instagram to share pictures of his newborn so. Sharing the picture of the newborn, Ruslaan wrote, “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day,” he wrote.

According to Ruslaan, babies born during difficult times have a greater purpose. “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he wrote.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner. Aarya Babbar wrote, “This baby is a blessing ... im so happy for you bro and the entire family... we are just one garden apart, literally #quarantine, post 15th april im coming over to meet the lil avenger.” Navina Bole wrote, “Omg!! This is the best news I’ve heard amidst these testing times. Such an angel! Congratulations guys!! Tons of love to the lil munchkin. Stay blessed and loved.”

Gaurav Gera, Sara Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Simple Kaul, Smriti Khanna, Vahbiz Dorabjee were among others to wish Nirali and Ruslaan.

Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in 2014 after being in a courtship for several years.