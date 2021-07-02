Rupali Ganguly buys a new car, shares photo





Actor Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame has bought a new car. The actress can be seen posing with her husband and holding a cutout of the key for the car.

She wrote in the caption, “The Tall and the Short of it ! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian!”

Several friends and fans of the actress congratulated her and dropped heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "Congratulations to the most beautiful women and the most amazing couple of universe," another social media user appreciated her intention and wrote, "Good initiative."

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, ‘Anupamaa’ also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra in key roles.