Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal party at friend’s house





Once again, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave their fans to cook news about their dating. Again the couple was spotted together at their mutual friend’s party. Only a handful of guests were invited and among them were Vicky and Katrina.

The ‘Uri’ actor and Katrina arrived in their respective cars and were not photographed together. The ‘Bharat’ actress was clicked inside her car, wearing a white crop top with hair open and sans make-up. While Vicky chose to wera a black and orange jumpsuit.

They were earlier spotted at good friend Aarti Shetty’s house also. The two actors came in their respective cars but it definitely added fuel to their dating rumour.

The actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures talked about their brewing romance.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumour first sparked off when they were snapped together in last year’s Diwali party. Sometime back, on celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 6', when host Karan Johar said the actor that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. To which the highly excited actor responded, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently is shooting for Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ where he will be seen in the the titular role. While Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The shooting of the film is undergoing in Mumbai. In ‘Sooryavanshi’, Katrina will play Akshay Kumar’s wife. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2020.