Rumoured girlfriend Rhea spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral





For quite sometime, reports of Rhea Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s blooming romance was doing the round on net. After Ankita Lokhande, Sushant was said to have found love in Rhea. The couple also shared vacation pictures last year. After the actor’s departure, Rhea was totally shattered and she was spotted outside Cooper hospital where Sushant’s post-mortem conducted.

After paying respect to her rumoured beau in hospital, she headed to the Vile Parle crematorium where his last rites were to be performed. She covered her head with white dupatta and donned a mask.

Dressed in white, Rhea was seen totally depressed and she hesitated to talk to the media. Police confirmed that Sushant hanged himself to death. Repot stated that he was suffering from depression for the last six months and was under medication. Since Rhea Chakraborty was very close to Sushant, she will be questioned by the Police in connection with the case.